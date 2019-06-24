Fabulous shots from the Isle of Wight of noctilucent clouds above Portsmouth

These rare luminous electric blue Noctilucent clouds were captured by Margaret in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Noctilucent clouds by Margaret Smith Twilight Wight Photography

Thanks to Margaret Smith of Twilight Wight Photography for sharing this fascinating shots.

She told OnTheWight,

“It was a matter of chasing them as they only appear at certain times and never for long!”

Both images taken from the Bembridge Lifeboat Station.

What are Noctilucent clouds?
According to Wikipedia:

Noctilucent clouds, or night shining clouds, are tenuous cloud-like phenomena in the upper atmosphere of Earth.

They consist of ice crystals and are only visible during astronomical twilight.

