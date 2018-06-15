Facial surgery required after Shanklin assault on 32 year old man

Did you witness a disagreement between a large group of men outside The Falcon on Regent Street, Shanklin between 00:20am and 00:45am this morning?

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Emergency call:

Police are investigating an assault that took place in Shanklin early yesterday morning.

Officers were called to an assault on Regent Street at 00:40am on Thursday 14 June by our colleagues from the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service.

A 32 year-old man was taken to St Mary’s Hospital to be treated for a fractured eye socket and cheekbone which required surgery.

Enquiries are ongoing, including reviewing CCTV in the area.

Man arrested
An 18 year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He has been released from custody without charge and will face no further action.

Get in touch
If you saw a large group of men involved in a disagreement outside The Falcon on Regent Street between 00:20am and 00:45am, or what happened please call 101 quoting 44180221238, alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 15th June, 2018 12:22pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kZa

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*