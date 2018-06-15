Facial surgery required after Shanklin assault on 32 year old man

Police are investigating an assault that took place in Shanklin early yesterday morning.

Officers were called to an assault on Regent Street at 00:40am on Thursday 14 June by our colleagues from the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service.

A 32 year-old man was taken to St Mary’s Hospital to be treated for a fractured eye socket and cheekbone which required surgery.

Enquiries are ongoing, including reviewing CCTV in the area.

Man arrested

An 18 year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He has been released from custody without charge and will face no further action.

Get in touch

If you saw a large group of men involved in a disagreement outside The Falcon on Regent Street between 00:20am and 00:45am, or what happened please call 101 quoting 44180221238, alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0