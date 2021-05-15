Falconry Centre appeals for support to secure the future of the centre

Haven Falconry, the Isle of Wight’s only bird of prey centre, have like many other organisations been hit very hard by the Coronavirus pandemic Lockdowns, as well as the Avian Flu.

They are have now reopened and are keen to welcome Islanders and visitors through their gates at the Isle of Wight Steam Railway in Havenstreet.

Go Fund Me appeal

For those who can’t pop along to see them, there is a Go Fund Me appeal running where you can show your support.

“The friendly team at Haven Falconry are dedicated and skilled falconers who have a passion for birds of prey with experience back over 45yrs! Our ethos is education through fun! “Our newly built dedicated Bird of Prey Centre houses the largest collection of birds on the Isle of Wight, to include over 50 birds of 22 different species. “With little funding available, we are asking for as much help as possible to ensure the future of our beloved Centre. If you are able to donate something, anything at all it is much appreciated!”

Show your support

To show your support head over to the Go Fund Me appeal page.

Their Website is offline at the moment for maintenance, but you can find out more by visiting their Facebook page.

Image: Owlets in the dandelions at Haven Falconry