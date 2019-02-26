Family appeal for missing woman who may be on the Isle of Wight

The family believe Gail Day may be headed to, or already on the Isle of Wight, as they say it holds many memories for her. They are dreadfully worried about her safety and urge anyone who has seen her to get in touch with police.

Gail Day -

Derbyshire Constabulary have issued an appeal for help in finding missing Chellaston woman, Gail Day.

Gail was last seen in Chellaston Road, Derby, on 23rd February at around 5pm.

Island “holds many memories for her”
Gail’s family have been in touch as they believe she may be headed to or already on the Isle of Wight, as they say it holds many memories for her.

“We are desperate to get her home safe and are trying to reach out to as many people as we can that may have seen her. We would be so grateful for your help.”

Description
The 55-year-old woman was wearing a burgundy top and black jeans when she was last seen. Gail is 5ft 5ins tall, of very slim build and has short blonde hair.

Anyone who may have seen Gail, or has any information about her whereabouts, should call Derbyshire police on the non-emergency 101 number with reference 109-240219.

Tuesday, 26th February, 2019 2:32pm

By

