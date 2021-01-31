Family appeal for person who found this man collapsed in the road last year

In the early hours of 18th April 2020, a man was found collapsed in the road somewhere in Newport.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to St Mary’s Hospital, arriving just before 6am. Two days later that man, 29-year-old Tim Moxey, was found dead.

Appeal to find person who called ambulance

Tim’s family are trying to piece together what happened in the hours and days leading up to his death and are appealing for the person who found Tim (pictured above) collapsed in the road on 18th April to get in touch.

If you were the person who found Tim that morning, or know who did, please get in touch so we can connect you with Tim’s family.