People being told to go to Mainland for vaccinations: Don’t go, say NHS

You might be offered a Covid-19 vaccination through the national booking system on the mainland. Here’s what to do if you are

Dr Judith Moore receives vaccination by DK Photography Isle of Wight

Many News OnTheWight readers have been in touch over the last 24 hours pointing out that after receiving a letter inviting them to book a Covid-19 vaccination they were only offered mainland options.

It looks as though the letters may have gone out a couple of days early, because this morning the Isle of Wight NHS Trust issued a press release stating that the Newport Riverside vaccination centre would be opening from tomorrow (Monday).

Islanders who received invitations to book an appointment over the last couple of days say they have been offered appointments in Portsmouth and even as far as Brighton.

Keep trying until you get an Island slot
A spokesperson for Isle of Wight NHS Trust says,

“If people are unable to book an appointment on the Island, the national booking system may offer an appointment on the mainland as an alternative.

“People should continue to check the booking system regularly as more slots on the Isle of Wight will become available.”

Residents should not travel off the Island for a Covid-19 vaccination (or test).

Legg: As quickly as vaccinations reach us
Dr Michele Legg, GP and chair of NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said,

“The opening of the Riverside Centre vaccination centre on the Island is great news for our community.

“As well as having four GP-led vaccination sites and the St Mary’s Hospital Hub, having a sixth will really help us vaccinate our residents as quickly as vaccinations reach us.”

Residents are reminded to continue to wash their hands for 20 seconds, wear a face covering outdoors and maintain social distancing.

Image: © DKphotography, Isle of Wight

Sunday, 31st January, 2021 2:43pm

By

1 Comment on "People being told to go to Mainland for vaccinations: Don’t go, say NHS"

patsy

Received my invitation yesterday. Contacted 119. Connected to a call handler in Bradford. Offered Southsea which”is only 9 miles” – explained about the ferry. She thought all PO codes were Portsmouth and anyway “our algorithm doesn’t recognise water” She said there were no sites shown for the Isle of Wight at all.

31, January 2021 3:05 pm

