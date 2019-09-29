Family feared their lives were in danger after corner of house fell down

The tenant was looking out of his bay window this morning and watched the corner of his house pass him as it was collapsing.

Blendworth terrace

Residents from Blendworth Terrace, Clarence Road, Ventnor were evacuated this morning (Sunday) following the partial collapse of the end terrace. 

Station manager, Leighton Bryant from the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue explained to OnTheWight they were called to reports of a dangerous property at 7.15am.

They didn’t know whether there were occupants in the affected building and assumed they would have to make rescues. Residents in two properties on Blendworth Terrace and one property on St Catherine Street were evacuated.

Road may be closed
Four pumps, a rescue tender and a team from Hampshire are on the scene, with concerns for further falling masonry. A temporary cordon is in place, but the Station Manager explained there was a strong possibility of St Catherine Street being closed.

The affected property on Blendworth Terrace

He went on to explain that if the rain increases, it won’t benefit hanging masonry and wind getting between the outer course and the stone could lead to further falls.

Feared their lives were in danger
The 999 call was made by a couple in a holiday home on St Catherine Street who were awoken by falling masonry into the bathroom. They were concerned their lives were in danger.

There were no casualties.

The affected property on Blendworth Terrace

The Isle of Wight council’s structural engineer has been inside the property to look for any further signs of structural integrity.

Tenants with Red Cross
The plan is to now ensure the tenants – a family with young children – in the affected property are re-homed. They are currently in the safe hands of the Red Cross and it will be the responsibility of the landlord to find them alternative accommodation in the short term.

The residents of the next door property have been allowed to return.

The affected property on Blendworth Terrace

The section of St Catherine Street immediately below Blendworth Terrace is is cordoned off.

Our thoughts are with the affected families at this very difficult time.

