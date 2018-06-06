Family pay tribute to man who died in Isle of Wight collision

The family of a man who died in a collision on the Isle of Wight have released a tribute.

Just after At 8.15pm on Monday 4 June, officers were called to a single vehicle collision on Station Road, St Helens, involving a silver Hyundai I10 Active.

From St Helens

Peter Coventry, 92, of Downs View Road, St Helens, was pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital.

Peter’s family have released the following tribute in his memory:

“Peter was a loving and caring man and he will be sorely missed.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting Operation Owl.

Report by Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words. Ed

Image: Flower’s Lover under CC BY 2.0