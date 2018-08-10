The son of a woman who was pulled from the water in Cowes earlier this week after she suffered a heart attack, is appealing on social media to find the “three angels” that saved her life.

Ryan Cuthbert took to Facebook to write,

“My mum was pulled out of the sea at Cowes by two males, and she had CPR delivered by an off-duty nurse on Monday when she suffered a heart attack while swimming, after being spotted inactive in the water.”

Monumental actions

Ryan goes on to say how important it is for his family to be able to thank these individuals for the part they played in the rescue, as well as all the emergency services involved .

Ryan’s post in full reads:

If you are aware of who the three people are, do please get in touch with them and ask permission to pass on their details.

Image: stevendepolo under CC BY 2.0