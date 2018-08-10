Family seek the ‘three angels’ for their part in helping save Mum’s life on Monday

Three individuals on Monday in Cowes went to the rescue of the woman who’d suffered a heart attack whilst in the water and played an important part in saving her life. Her family now want to be able to say thank you.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Thank you chocolates:

The son of a woman who was pulled from the water in Cowes earlier this week after she suffered a heart attack, is appealing on social media to find the “three angels” that saved her life.

Ryan Cuthbert took to Facebook to write,

“My mum was pulled out of the sea at Cowes by two males, and she had CPR delivered by an off-duty nurse on Monday when she suffered a heart attack while swimming, after being spotted inactive in the water.”

Monumental actions
Ryan goes on to say how important it is for his family to be able to thank these individuals for the part they played in the rescue, as well as all the emergency services involved .

Ryan’s post in full reads:

If you are aware of who the three people are, do please get in touch with them and ask permission to pass on their details.

Thanks to Leif for the heads-up.

Image: stevendepolo under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 10th August, 2018 8:20am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2llm

Filed under: Community, Cowes, Emergency Services, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*