Family’s heartfelt appeal after planter stolen from grandson’s grave

Justine is appealing for any information about the planter that was stolen from the grave of her grandson. Have you seen it?

A grandmother who only two weeks ago placed a flower planter at the grave of her grandson, discovered last weekend that it had been stolen.

Justine Crumplin took to Facebook to appeal for any information.

She said,

“Went to attend my Grandson’s Grave today at Ashey Cemetery, Ryde and found this planter had been stolen. This was only put on the grave not quite two weeks.

“If anybody recognises this unusual shaped planter with white cyclamen in, please help us find this person and contact the police on 101 quoting crime number: 44180467351.

“It is a despicable crime to grave rob, but to take from a baby’s grave is something else.”

Many Islanders on the IOW Community Information Group have offered to donate to a collection to replace the planter and flowers.

Monday, 17th December, 2018 1:02pm

