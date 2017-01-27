Fancy getting pickled this Sunday? Head to the Pickle Wars in Gurnard

Now in its 16th year, the Pickle Wars returns to The Woodvale in Gurnard this Sunday (29th) from midday.

From its lowly beginnings of just a couple of Sunday lunchtime drinkers trying to outdo each other with their onions to last years competition with over 50 entries, Pickle Wars has been an outstanding success and has had the honour of raising over £57,000 for The Children’s Liver Disease Foundation.

The day itself is a family friendly fun day and kicks off at noon with everyone able to take part in the tasting.

This is a highly sophisticated and technical part of the day that involves people trying onions and marking down the scores on a piece of paper!

All the scores are collated to find out who the new Pickle King or Queen will be and with the prize for this hugely acclaimed accolade being a half of lager and your name being added to the Pickle Wars shield, tension is always high and rivalries are keenly fought out.

Raffle

After the tasting, what can only be described as ‘The Biggest Raffle in Gurnard’ commences with normally over 60 raffle prizes ranging from Gift Vouchers and bottles of spirits to Brewery Trips and Beer fridges.

Tickets for this fantastic raffle are priced at just £1 per strip. BARGAIN!

Auction

After all the raffle prizes are gone, the moment of the afternoon is handed over to the highly skilled auctioneer and his beautiful assistant, who will guide you effortlessly through the items available for purchase at often bargain basement prices.

You could find yourself the proud owner of some Football Memorabilia or you could be about to embark on a Game Shooting Expedition or setting Sail on a Yacht during Cowes Week.

There are always some cracking lots to be won and all safely in the knowledge that every penny of your money is going to charity.