Fantastic Ofsted report for Isle of Wight primary school

Congratulations are in order for all at Newport CofE Primary School.

Ofsted have today (Thursday) released their inspection report for the Isle of Wight primary school and have found them to be ‘Good’ in all areas of provision and ‘Outstanding’ in early years provision.

Highlights from the report include:

The executive headteacher sets an ambitious vision for the school, rooted in an aspiration for high expectations. Her work in rebuilding the school culture after considerable changes in leadership and teaching is notable.

Rising achievement in reading, writing and mathematics means that pupils are now making good progress, and are better prepared for the next stage of their education.

Disadvantaged pupils achieve as well as other pupils. When leaders and staff identify any differences in achievement, they are good at planning appropriate interventions and catchup programmes to quickly diminish these differences.

Pupils who have special educational needs and/or disabilities make good progress. Support and links with outside agencies are effective.

Teaching is consistently good and has improved over the last year. Teachers make effective use of information from assessing how well pupils are doing to ensure that work is well suited to their needs.

Progress in writing is slower than in reading and mathematics. Pupils do not use their writing skills widely enough in other subjects.

Early years provision has improved since the last inspection and is highly effective. Children make very rapid progress in their development of early language, literacy and mathematics. The early years is led and managed extremely well.

Pupils’ personal development has a high priority. Pupils from a wide range of backgrounds learn and play together happily.

Pupils behave well during lessons and around the school. They are friendly, polite, and

welcoming.

The governing body provides effective support and challenge. Leaders and governors carry out accurate evaluations of teaching and pupils' achievement.

The vast majority of parents feel strongly that their children are happy and well cared for.

Despite good teaching, the quality of questioning is variable. There are times when questions do not challenge pupils.

Occasionally, some of the most able pupils are not sufficiently challenged in their learning because teachers’ expectations are not high enough. This slows down their rates of progress.

To become ‘Outstanding’

In order to be become an ‘Outstanding’ school, the requirements include:

Improve the quality of teaching, learning and assessment by ensuring that: learning opportunities challenge the most able so that they make faster progress

teachers and learning support assistants ask questions that provide sufficient

challenge

challenge pupils write across a wider range of subjects to develop their writing skills further.

The report

Full details can be found in the report below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.





Image: masudananda under CC BY 2.0

