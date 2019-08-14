Father and daughter to cross the Isle of Wight in wheelchairs today

If you are out and about on the Isle of Wight today, keep an eye out for these two wheelchair users as they take on the Wheels Across the Wight challenge.

Michael Homer, Fareham’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal organiser is due to cross the Isle of Wight today, in his wheelchair.

Along with his daughter, Elizabeth Dacombe, the duo are hoping to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal by crossing the Island in their wheelchairs.

Timing and route

Michael and Elizabeth are due to arrive in Yarmouth around 9:30am and will be taking the A3058 to Shalfleet and then on to Newport.

They’ll be stopping at Newport Fire Station to charge batteries and from there travel along the A3020 to Godshill and onwards to The Royal British Legion Club in Shanklin.

If you’d like to support the couple you can donate via the Just Giving Website.