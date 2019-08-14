Father and daughter to cross the Isle of Wight in wheelchairs today

If you’re out and about on the Isle of Wight today, keep an eye out for these two wheelchair users as they cross the Island to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

michael homer and daughter elizabeth

If you are out and about on the Isle of Wight today, keep an eye out for these two wheelchair users as they take on the Wheels Across the Wight challenge.

Michael Homer, Fareham’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal organiser is due to cross the Isle of Wight today, in his wheelchair.

Along with his daughter, Elizabeth Dacombe, the duo are hoping to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal by crossing the Island in their wheelchairs.

Timing and route
Michael and Elizabeth are due to arrive in Yarmouth around 9:30am and will be taking the A3058 to Shalfleet and then on to Newport.

They’ll be stopping at Newport Fire Station to charge batteries and from there travel along the A3020 to Godshill and onwards to The Royal British Legion Club in Shanklin.

If you’d like to support the couple you can donate via the Just Giving Website.

Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 8:13am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n7D

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*