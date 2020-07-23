Fault with hydraulics keeps floating bridge out of service for longer than planned

The Cowes Floating Bridge will not be returning to service tomorrow as previously planned.
The Bridge has been out of service for the last ten days and was due to return on Friday.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council said,
“The Floating Bridge will remain out of service until next Tuesday.
“Whilst undergoing tests prior to returning to service, an intermittent fault with the prow hydraulics was identified.
“Our maintenance contractors will be working on this, and in the interests of the safety of users and staff the vessel will remain out of service with an expected return to service at 0500am, Tuesday 28th July.
“The launch service for foot passengers will continue to operate from 0500-2300 (0630-2300 Sundays).”
Thursday, 23rd July, 2020 5:21pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nOT
Filed under: Featured
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓