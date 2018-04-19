This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

The Red Jet terminal in Cowes looks set to start serving alcohol — despite concerns it may lead to anti-social behaviour and people falling in the sea.

Red Funnel originally applied to the Isle of Wight Council for a licence to serve alcohol until 5am during the Isle of Wight Festival and Cowes Week.

Scaled back hours

However, following a consultation with the police, the company has scaled back those hours.

It has now requested a licence to serve alcohol between 9am and 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and between 10am and 11pm on Sundays.

Complaint from resident

Resident Sue Rogerson has objected to the application. She said that alcohol being sold inside the small terminal building, coupled with a high footfall of passengers, would create congestion and lead to noise nuisance and anti-social behaviour.

She raised concerns about people drinking while waiting to board and, as there were no safety barriers in place along the emergency route, said people could fall in the sea.

She said,

“At festival times there are always problems with drunkenness and violence and the police are often called to assist and often it is necessary to escort passenger past any trouble. “To allow these already high-spirited people to access more alcohol whilst waiting for a ferry seems to be just asking for more trouble.”

Town council concerned

Cowes Town Council has also raised concerns about the application.

In a letter to the council’s licensing committee, town clerk Debbie Faulkner said:

“The premises have been altered in recent months and there is now much less space for people to sit and wait for the ferry, and to encourage more people into the terminal to buy alcohol could affect the safety and comfort of all passengers.”

Company counters concerns

However, Red Funnel said there had only been two incidents of drunken behaviour in the last 12 months, neither of which were caused by Red Funnel passengers.

Terminal operations manager David Warner said:

“Red Funnel has a vested interest to not sell alcohol to those persons it believes could pose a threat to its customers, staff and business.”

The application, which will be considered by the council’s licensing committee on Monday, 23rd April, has been recommended for approval.

Image: lets go everywhere under CC BY 2.0

