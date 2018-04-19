Sandy shares this great news on behalf of Aspire Ryde. Ed

You’ve heard of people going to the opening of an envelope if there’s champagne on offer, well we’d like to invite you to the opening of a Fridge with tea and cake on offer.

Thanks to funding from Ryde Town Council, Aspire Ryde’s Food For Free Project is now officially launching their Community Fridge to run alongside their already established Free food shelves, offering a range of grocery goods, donated by supermarkets and local stores.

Diverting food that would be wasted

The Food For Free Project is part of the National Food Waste Campaign and affiliated with FareShare.

We divert food that would otherwise be wasted, collaborating with stores, restaurants, farms, charities, schools etc.

Donations welcome

Ady Hodgkinson, Food For Free Project Co-ordinator, says,

“The Community Fridge means we can accept fresh and cooked produce that needs to be kept refrigerated. If any restaurants or cafes wish to donate excess food they have prepared, please get in touch for a copy of our rules.”

The Grand Opening

At 2pm on Thursday 26th April, Henry Adams will be officially opening the Fridge, followed by tea and cakes, prepared in our own kitchens.

