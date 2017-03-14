Ferry discounts announced for Speedway fans

Barry shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

Fans travelling from the mainland to watch speedway or take part in My First Skid at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium will once again receive the support of Warriors lead sponsor Wightlink.

The incentive code is now operational and give a 20% discount on travel when booked through the Warriors Website.

Wightlink Warriors Commercial Director Barry Bishop said,

“Everyone at the Warriors would like to thank Wightlink for their super support of the club in 2017. Their support and sponsorship will make a big difference to the Warriors in 2017 and we are very proud to announce that Wightlink have extended their support to include once again travelling fans and those attending My First Skid. “We encourage fans to book as early as they can to get the very best pricing especially around the peak travel times in school holidays and festivals. “This year will see the Wightlink Warriors working more closely with the ferry company to encourage fans to come to the island and Warriors fans and riders to travel to away fixtures on the mainland. This is the start of a special relationship as we look to grow all aspects of the club and Smallbrook Stadium and we thank everyone at Wightlink for their support.”

Image: © Ian Groves