Ferry route diverted to International Port this week

All customers booked on ferries between Tuesday-Thursday have been notified, but if you’re travelling don’t forget ferry terminal changes this week.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Portsmouth International Port

A reminder that if you’re travelling on the Wightlink Fishbourne to Portsmouth route this week ferries will be diverted to Portsmouth International Port (PIP) for three days.

On Tuesday (28th) to Thursday (30th) the Portsmouth Car Ferry Terminal will be closed and sailings will be operating to and from the Portsmouth International Port (Cruise and Cross Channel Ferry Terminal).

The diversion will take place:

  • Tuesday, 28 March 2017 (from 7.15 am Fishbourne to Portsmouth and 8.30 am Portsmouth to Fishbourne)
  • Wednesday, 29 March 2017 (all day)
  • Thursday, 30 March 2017 (up to 5 pm Fishbourne to Portsmouth and 6.15 pm Portsmouth to Fishbourne)

No foot passengers
Wightlink will only accept booked vehicles during this time and foot passengers are not permitted to travel on the car ferry, although Wightlink will be putting on an additional overnight foot passenger service between Portsmouth Harbour and Ryde Pier Head.

See the Service Status page for timetable change.

Image: © Portsmouth International Port

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 27th March, 2017 11:19am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f96

Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Fishbourne, Island-wide, Travel

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*