Ferry route diverted to International Port this week

A reminder that if you’re travelling on the Wightlink Fishbourne to Portsmouth route this week ferries will be diverted to Portsmouth International Port (PIP) for three days.

On Tuesday (28th) to Thursday (30th) the Portsmouth Car Ferry Terminal will be closed and sailings will be operating to and from the Portsmouth International Port (Cruise and Cross Channel Ferry Terminal).

The diversion will take place:

Tuesday, 28 March 2017 (from 7.15 am Fishbourne to Portsmouth and 8.30 am Portsmouth to Fishbourne)

Wednesday, 29 March 2017 (all day)

Thursday, 30 March 2017 (up to 5 pm Fishbourne to Portsmouth and 6.15 pm Portsmouth to Fishbourne)

No foot passengers

Wightlink will only accept booked vehicles during this time and foot passengers are not permitted to travel on the car ferry, although Wightlink will be putting on an additional overnight foot passenger service between Portsmouth Harbour and Ryde Pier Head.

See the Service Status page for timetable change.

Image: © Portsmouth International Port

Location map

View the location of this story.