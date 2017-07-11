Ferry service suspended due to ‘disruptive passenger’

The ferry had to return to Portsmouth after police were called to deal with a ‘disruptive passenger’. The ferry service remains suspended.

Wightlink St Clare ferry:

The Isle of Wight ferry service between Fishbourne and Portsmouth has been suspended this lunchtime due to an “ongoing incident with a passenger on board”.

The police have they received a report around 1pm, “of a concern for welfare of a woman on-board a ferry from Fishbourne to Portsmouth”.

They are in attendance, but no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for Wightlink told IWR the suspension was due to a “disruptive passenger”.

