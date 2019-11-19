Ferry staff extend their Christmas appeal for cat shelter to passengers

Wightlink is hoping to give Isle of Wight cats a purr-fect Christmas this year, thanks to an appeal organised by one of its employees.

Customers are being encouraged to donate cat food which will be given to Nine Lives Cat Rescue, a small voluntary-run feline shelter in Wroxall.

Over 300 items donated by staff

Cat lover Anni Ruecroft has organised staff collections for the past three years, with Wightlink colleagues generously donating around 300 items each Christmas.

This year the appeal is being extended to members of the public, who are invited to donate cat food, treats, toys, cat litter and clean blankets at special drop-off points located in Wightlink’s terminal buildings.

Nine Lives is funded entirely by donations

Anni, who is a steward onboard the Fishbourne-Portsmouth service, says:

“I’m really pleased that Wightlink is supporting my appeal this year by placing collection boxes at every terminal. As one of the Isle of Wight’s smaller rescue centres, Nine Lives is funded entirely by donations, raffles, jumble sales etc so food donations make a real difference. This allows the centre to focus its limited funds on vet bills and other essential welfare issues. “I adopted my own cat from Nine Lives after it was abandoned in a supermarket car park so understand the importance of the rescue and rehoming work carried out by the centre. “My colleagues have always been really supportive of my appeals in the past and I am hoping that cat-loving Wightlink customers will be feline generous this year so we can give the centre a real boost during the winter months ahead.”

Anni is a regular sight on the Portsmouth to Fishbourne car ferry route having worked for the company since 2001.

More information about Nine Lives Cat Rescue can be found by visiting their Website.

Image: Wightlink staff Anni Ruecroft and Dave Spencer at Fishbourne