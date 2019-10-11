Ferry that lost its anchor taken out of service, leading to major disruption

Red Funnel Ferries will be operating a reduced service on Friday 11th October, due to its car ferry, Red Eagle, being taken out of service.

A Red Funnel Spokesperson said:

“Following the incident last week (2nd October) where Red Eagle lost one of her two anchors, an internal inspection has now revealed additional damage to the internal gear linkages inside the vessel’s Aft Voith propeller. “The extent of the damage requires us to remove Red Eagle from service at this time.”

At present, we can confirm that the below sailings have been cancelled:

05:00, 08:00, 11:00, 14:00, 17:00, 20:15 Southampton to East Cowes

06:30, 09:30, 12:30, 15:30, 18:30, 21:45 East Cowes to Southampton

Saturday’s travel plans

All effected customers are being contacted accordingly. Red Funnel’s team is reviewing plans for a revised vehicle ferry timetable from Saturday 12th October and will issue another update once they have more information.

Their technical team is establishing an ETA to acquire replacement parts and repair Red Eagle, and they’ll communicate that expected timeline as soon as possible.

Apologies for inconvenience

Red Funnel say they are truly sorry for the inconvenience this unexpected situation has caused for customers travelling, and we wish to thank everyone for their patience.

They add that safety continues to be their top priority and their teams on the ground are working very hard to support their customers with alternative travel options.

They also encourage all customers traveling with them to check the service status on our Website, to follow the Red Funnel Travel news page on Twitter @RF_Travel_News and to ensure they are signed up to receive text alerts.