Festival of Heroes returns to Brading Roman Villa next weekend

The Festival of Heroes charity event returns for 2018 with yet again even more characters than ever before.

This one-of-a-kind event will again be taking place at Brading Roman Villa next weekend (28th-29th July between 11am to 5pm).

The event is organised in aid of the Isle of Wight children’s charity, Daisy Chains IW.

Throughout the day you can meet the amazing heroes who will be taking part in the shows.

Look forward to

On Saturday the main arena (compered by the amazing Steppin’ Out Boogie Bus) features

Super Hero / Princess Dance off

Team Kinetix Hero Parkour

Danceatomic

Team Kinetix Hero Parkour

Haven Falconry Display

The Greatest Show

Team Kinetix Hero Parkour

On Sunday look forward to seeing all of the above and Starlight Boutique will take their turn instead of Danceatomic.

And there’s more

The Rainbow Garden features

Chartinis Unicorn Glittopia

Poppy and Branch Troll Show and Meet and Greet

Free Crafts – Make a Super Hero Spoon

Meet and Greet with Marshall and Chase – from Paw Patrol

Huxley Hunt Magic Show

Circus Skills with The Starlight Boutique

Heroes parade

Take part in the afternoon parade with all your favorite characters. There will be over 40 Heroes taking part in the event.

There’s also:

Face Painting with Nicky-I.O.W

Stone Farm Riding Ltd

Vintage Island Amusements

Hook a Duck

Bouncy Castle

Inflatable assault course Castles 4 Rascals

Bungee Trampolines

Wightwells games

Nerf Wars – Isle of Wight

Crazy Golf

Happy Ponies on the Isle of Wight

Splat Messy Play Isle of Wight – Sunday Only

Don’t forget Daisy’s Tea Shop, plenty of food and gift stalls and much more.

Don’t miss it

Entry fee is payable on the gate on the day, £3 per adult and £2 per child , Free parking is available.

See the event page on Facebook for updates.

NB: Extra entrances have been planned to avoid long queues.

Image: © Stewart Gibbs Photography

Location map

View the location of this story.