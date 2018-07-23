Festival of Heroes returns to Brading Roman Villa next weekend

The Festival of Heroes charity event returns for 2018 with yet again even more characters than ever before.
This one-of-a-kind event will again be taking place at Brading Roman Villa next weekend (28th-29th July between 11am to 5pm).
The event is organised in aid of the Isle of Wight children’s charity, Daisy Chains IW.
Throughout the day you can meet the amazing heroes who will be taking part in the shows.
Look forward to
On Saturday the main arena (compered by the amazing Steppin’ Out Boogie Bus) features
- Super Hero / Princess Dance off
- Team Kinetix Hero Parkour
- Danceatomic
- Team Kinetix Hero Parkour
- Haven Falconry Display
- The Greatest Show
- Team Kinetix Hero Parkour
On Sunday look forward to seeing all of the above and Starlight Boutique will take their turn instead of Danceatomic.
And there’s more
The Rainbow Garden features
- Chartinis Unicorn Glittopia
- Poppy and Branch Troll Show and Meet and Greet
- Free Crafts – Make a Super Hero Spoon
- Meet and Greet with Marshall and Chase – from Paw Patrol
- Huxley Hunt Magic Show
- Circus Skills with The Starlight Boutique
Heroes parade
Take part in the afternoon parade with all your favorite characters. There will be over 40 Heroes taking part in the event.
There’s also:
- Face Painting with Nicky-I.O.W
- Stone Farm Riding Ltd
- Vintage Island Amusements
- Hook a Duck
- Bouncy Castle
- Inflatable assault course Castles 4 Rascals
- Bungee Trampolines
- Wightwells games
- Nerf Wars – Isle of Wight
- Crazy Golf
- Happy Ponies on the Isle of Wight
- Splat Messy Play Isle of Wight – Sunday Only
Don’t forget Daisy’s Tea Shop, plenty of food and gift stalls and much more.
Don’t miss it
Entry fee is payable on the gate on the day, £3 per adult and £2 per child , Free parking is available.
See the event page on Facebook for updates.
NB: Extra entrances have been planned to avoid long queues.
Image: © Stewart Gibbs Photography
