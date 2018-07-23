Ryde Rowing Club’s crews perform well in Southsea Regatta

Despite depleted crews due to holidays, Ryde Rowing Club’s crews performed well at Southsea Regatta on Saturday.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Ryde's J14 Mixed Coxed Quad. Bow to Cox - Dan Sanderson, Emily Davis, Poppy Starkey and Bonita Hunnybun coxed by coach Graham Reeve.

Ryde Rowing Club’s Wightlink sponsored crews – although depleted due to holidays – performed well at Southsea Regatta on Saturday (21st July, 2018), the country’s largest one day regatta.

It’s where Hants & Dorset ARA and Coast ARA Clubs race together giving a useful guide to the Club’s and associations prospects at the South Coast Rowing Championships, to be held this year at Deal, in September.

Men’s Coastal Junior Four
Holidays had forced a change for the Club’s Men’s Coastal Junior Four with Novice Oarsman Paddy Kearney deputising in the boat alongside Ben Sanderson, Tom Starkey, Tye Cameron and Cox Dan Sanderson where they finished seventh in their heat – failing to gain a place in the final.

J16 Fours
Tom Starkey, Tye Cameron and Ben Sanderson were joined by Freya Drage – with Dan Sanderson coxing again to compete in the J16 Fours event – where they finished in sixth place – racing against all male opposition.

Men’s Coastal Junior Pairs
Ben Sanderson and Tye Cameron then competed in the Men’s Coastal Junior Pairs event and raced well to finish fourth in their heat and qualify for the final – where they found the going tougher in the deteriorating conditions – and finished in sixth place.

Ryde Coastal Junior Pair - Ben Sanderson & Tye Cameron
Ben Sanderson & Tye Cameron

J14 Mixed Coxed quad
The Club’s young J14 Mixed Coxed quad of Dan Sanderson, Emily Davis, Poppy Starkey and Bonita Hunnybun coxed by coach Graham Reeve performed particularly well to finish in third place.

Top Image: Ryde’s J14 Mixed Coxed Quad. Bow to Cox – Dan Sanderson, Emily Davis, Poppy Starkey and Bonita Hunnybun coxed by coach Graham Reeve

Monday, 23rd July, 2018 8:44am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ldE

Filed under: Island-wide, Rowing, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Sports

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*