Ryde Rowing Club’s crews perform well in Southsea Regatta

Ryde Rowing Club’s Wightlink sponsored crews – although depleted due to holidays – performed well at Southsea Regatta on Saturday (21st July, 2018), the country’s largest one day regatta.

It’s where Hants & Dorset ARA and Coast ARA Clubs race together giving a useful guide to the Club’s and associations prospects at the South Coast Rowing Championships, to be held this year at Deal, in September.

Men’s Coastal Junior Four

Holidays had forced a change for the Club’s Men’s Coastal Junior Four with Novice Oarsman Paddy Kearney deputising in the boat alongside Ben Sanderson, Tom Starkey, Tye Cameron and Cox Dan Sanderson where they finished seventh in their heat – failing to gain a place in the final.

J16 Fours

Tom Starkey, Tye Cameron and Ben Sanderson were joined by Freya Drage – with Dan Sanderson coxing again to compete in the J16 Fours event – where they finished in sixth place – racing against all male opposition.

Men’s Coastal Junior Pairs

Ben Sanderson and Tye Cameron then competed in the Men’s Coastal Junior Pairs event and raced well to finish fourth in their heat and qualify for the final – where they found the going tougher in the deteriorating conditions – and finished in sixth place.



Ben Sanderson & Tye Cameron

J14 Mixed Coxed quad

The Club’s young J14 Mixed Coxed quad of Dan Sanderson, Emily Davis, Poppy Starkey and Bonita Hunnybun coxed by coach Graham Reeve performed particularly well to finish in third place.

Top Image: Ryde’s J14 Mixed Coxed Quad. Bow to Cox – Dan Sanderson, Emily Davis, Poppy Starkey and Bonita Hunnybun coxed by coach Graham Reeve