Girlguiding announces new badges and activities in biggest ever revamp

Suzanne shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Girlguiding. Ed

Girlguiding has announced the details of more than 800 new badges and activities designed to equip its girls and young women members in the UK with the skills and experiences they will need to thrive, succeed, make change and be happy in the modern world.

On the Island the Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers together with their leaders in the Island’s 60+ units are looking forward to this new challenge.

Biggest ever overhaul

This revamp and modernisation of the programme of activities and badges is the biggest ever overhaul in the charity’s history and covers all that girls and young women do in Girlguiding from the ages of 5 to 18.

Girls and young women have led this transformation over the last 18 months with more than 50,000 involved in testing new activities and badges and having their say on everything from colours and content to shapes and names.

Their input has helped to create a unique and extensive choice of activities which reflects the diversity of girls and modern life in the 21st century.

Supporting every girl to reach her potential

The programme aims to support every girl to reach her potential by giving her the opportunity to discover and explore a wide variety of new interests whilst building her skills and confidence, all in the trusted care of the 100+year-old organisation.

Jess Bond, national Lead Volunteer for Programme, said:

“This is a hugely exciting time for Girlguiding – it’s revolutionary. We’ve really listened to what girls have told us they’d like to see and incorporated their suggestions, creating new badges and activities and updating others so they’re relevant now and in the future. We’ve always moved with the times and we hope to welcome even more members to Girlguiding.”

Interest badges

The new programme of activities is divided into interest badges, skill builders, group activities and awards, all developed around six themes: Skills for my Future, Have Adventures, Be Well, Know Myself, Express Myself and Take Action.

As the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK, the new programme marks a significant investment in girls’ futures. More than £3m has been put into delivering the project, including support from partners such as Google, EasyJet, Rolls Royce and Legal and General. Expert insight from organisations including the Council for British Archaeology, St. John Ambulance, The Royal Horticultural Society and WWF has also helped shape the content of the activities.

The new programme is being phased in over the next twelve months and will be fully rolled out by September 2019. On the Island leaders will have further Trainings following a very successful one held in the Spring of 2018 where practical information on new activities was delivered.

Island Commissioners

Among those welcoming the New Programme are the Island Commissioners Shirley Saunders and Lesley Clifford. Shirley said,

“Having been through a number of stages and appointments within Girlguiding, I have gained confidence and skills which have helped me in all areas of my life. “It’s so exciting, girls and leaders from across the Island have helped to shape the new programme and we’re looking forward to trying new activities and deciding which badges to work towards first. I’ve witnessed the positive impact Girlguiding has on girls, encouraging them to have a go at something new or building their confidence. “Girls sometimes start out a bit nervous, but they soon find their feet and thrive, discovering new interests, developing skills and having fun with their friends, and it’s hugely rewarding to support them along the way.”

What Guides think of revamp

Three young members of Girlguiding Isle of Wight also commented on the New Programme:

Paige Steel (6) a Rainbow said,

“The best thing about Girlguiding is having fun with my friends. I can’t wait to do activities about survival skills.”

Whilst Guide Tess Bryson said,

“There are lots of issues I care about in my community and I want to make a difference so I’d like to achieve badges that help me to learn more about how I can bring about change.”

Guide Erica Hiscock added,

“I’m looking forward to working on the activities around leadership to further develop these skills because I think this will really help me in my future career.”

To find out more about Girlguiding on The Isle of Wight visit the Website.