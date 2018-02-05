Find out how to be part of the Great British Spring Clean

Taking place between 2nd and 4th March 2018, the Great British Spring Clean is a campaign with a simple aim: to bring people across the country together to clear up the litter that blights our towns, villages, countryside and beaches.

Led by the Keep Britain Tidy campaign, the idea is to inspire 500,000 people to get outdoors, get active and help clear up the rubbish that lies around us.

Organise an event or take part

Why not organise an event on the Isle of Wight that others can get involved with?

You can join the growing army of #LitterHeroes who have had enough of other people’s litter and are willing to do something about it.

Together we can all help make a difference and clean up the environment on our doorstep.

What’s on where

At time of publishing there are three events already registered to take place on the Island.

See the Keep Britain Tidy Website for more detail and add your event to our listings site too.