Find out how to become a ‘blooming’ Isle of Wight hero

We’re being encouraged to put on the gardening gloves, dig out our favourite trowel and help make Isle of Wight bloom this summer!

flowers in the garden

It’s that time of year again when Islanders are encouraged to become contenders in the Wight in Bloom competition.

Across the Isle of Wight, residents and business will be donning their gardening gloves and sprucing up their outdoor spaces for a chance to take the top prize.

Let your talents ‘blossom’
With 11 categories to choose from, if you enjoy gardening but have not entered before, why not give it a go this year?

There really is something for everyone – from commercial businesses or tourist attractions, to young persons or care-givers, as well as floral, edible and front gardens.

The emphasis for this year’s Wight In Bloom is sustainability, which accounts for 20% of the judges’ scoring.

Get involved
You have until 5th June to enter the competition and judges will announce the winners at an awards ceremony on 23rd July, with former Isle of Wight High Sheriff and gardening favourite, Alan Titchmarsh, presenting the awards.

Full details can be found on the Wight in Bloom Website.

Image: erda estremera under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 25th April, 2019 3:55pm

Jobs OnTheWight

