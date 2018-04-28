Find out how to take part in Han Solo ‘unofficial’ world record attempt

If dressing up as a character from Star Wars is your thing, head to Red Funnel on 4th May to take part in this free event.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Han Solo day

Den shares latest news on behalf of Island Con, the UK’s only ‘Destination Comic Con’. Ed

How many Han Solos can we get on a ferry? Get your best Han Solo outfit together be part of our unofficial world record attempt on 4th May 2018.

Join us and our friends and event partners, Red Funnel, as we turn our Red Falcon ferry into the Millennium Falcon for the second year in a row. Our round-trip ferry service departs Southampton at 11:00 and arrives back into port at 13:30.

Free to take part
It’s free to join us as long as you’re wearing a Han Solo outfit or any other form of Star Wars fancy dress / cosplay gear.

Come on out and celebrate the day with other Star Wars fans including Stormtroopers from the Isle of Wight Garrison of the 501st Legion and one of the UK’s most loved Chewbacca impersonators.

“What better way to celebrate May 4th?”
Organiser of Island Con, Ben E. Belton said,

“What better way to celebrate May 4th, than to load as many Star Wars cosplayers onto a ferry as possible!

“We’re really excited and we cannot wait to see all those brilliant Star Wars fans on board the Millennium Falcon… May the 4th be with you!”

Those who want to join in should meet at Red Funnel Ferries Terminal 1 Ticket Office, Southampton, and be sure to arrive no later than 10:45am. No booking is required.

Image: © Robin Flux

Saturday, 28th April, 2018 2:50pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kHg

Filed under: East Cowes, Island-wide, Top story, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*