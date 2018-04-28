Find out how to take part in Han Solo ‘unofficial’ world record attempt

Den shares latest news on behalf of Island Con, the UK’s only ‘Destination Comic Con’. Ed

How many Han Solos can we get on a ferry? Get your best Han Solo outfit together be part of our unofficial world record attempt on 4th May 2018.

Join us and our friends and event partners, Red Funnel, as we turn our Red Falcon ferry into the Millennium Falcon for the second year in a row. Our round-trip ferry service departs Southampton at 11:00 and arrives back into port at 13:30.

Free to take part

It’s free to join us as long as you’re wearing a Han Solo outfit or any other form of Star Wars fancy dress / cosplay gear.

Come on out and celebrate the day with other Star Wars fans including Stormtroopers from the Isle of Wight Garrison of the 501st Legion and one of the UK’s most loved Chewbacca impersonators.

Organiser of Island Con, Ben E. Belton said,

“What better way to celebrate May 4th, than to load as many Star Wars cosplayers onto a ferry as possible! “We’re really excited and we cannot wait to see all those brilliant Star Wars fans on board the Millennium Falcon… May the 4th be with you!”

Those who want to join in should meet at Red Funnel Ferries Terminal 1 Ticket Office, Southampton, and be sure to arrive no later than 10:45am. No booking is required.

Image: © Robin Flux