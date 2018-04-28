Weather warning for heavy rain on the Isle of Wight

The Met Office have issued a ‘Be Aware’ weather warning for heavy rain.
The warning is valid from 21:00 Sunday to 23:59 Monday (30th April).
It reads:
Heavy rain is likely to affect much of eastern, southeastern and central England on Sunday night and Monday along with strong winds.
What to expect
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some building
Updates on the Met Office Website.
Image: N Tackaberry under CC BY 2.0
Saturday, 28th April, 2018 5:45pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kHp
Filed under: Featured, Flooding, Island-wide, Rain, Weather
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓