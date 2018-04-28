Weather warning for heavy rain on the Isle of Wight

The Met Office have issued a ‘Be Aware’ weather warning for heavy rain and some risk of flooding on the Isle of Wight from Sunday night and all day Monday.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Heavy rain :

The Met Office have issued a ‘Be Aware’ weather warning for heavy rain.

The warning is valid from 21:00 Sunday to 23:59 Monday (30th April).

It reads:

Heavy rain is likely to affect much of eastern, southeastern and central England on Sunday night and Monday along with strong winds.
What to expect

  • Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some building

Updates on the Met Office Website.

Image: N Tackaberry under CC BY 2.0

Saturday, 28th April, 2018 5:45pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kHp

Filed under: Featured, Flooding, Island-wide, Rain, Weather

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*