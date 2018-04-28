Weather warning for heavy rain on the Isle of Wight

The Met Office have issued a ‘Be Aware’ weather warning for heavy rain.

The warning is valid from 21:00 Sunday to 23:59 Monday (30th April).

It reads:

Heavy rain is likely to affect much of eastern, southeastern and central England on Sunday night and Monday along with strong winds.

What to expect Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some building

Image: N Tackaberry under CC BY 2.0