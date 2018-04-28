The Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust are holding a Bluebell Day on Sunday (29th April).
Head to Knighton East Wood between 10.30am-3.30pm to see bluebells, red squirrels, hedgehogs, guided walks, plants, stalls and refreshments.
Entry is £3 per adult (children free) with all proceeds to Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust.
Dogs on a lead welcome. Park on Brading Downs Road to enter the woods by foot.
To find out more about the Red Squirrel Trust visit their Website.
Image: © Picture of Bluebells in Borthwood Copse kindly shared with us by tomp_iow
Saturday, 28th April, 2018 2:26pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kHf
Filed under: Island-wide, What's On
Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓