All welcome to Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust’s Bluebell Day

Head to Knighton East Wood to see bluebells, red squirrels, hedgehogs, guided walks, plants, stalls and refreshments. All proceeds to the Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust.

blubell wood

The Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust are holding a Bluebell Day on Sunday (29th April).

Head to Knighton East Wood between 10.30am-3.30pm to see bluebells, red squirrels, hedgehogs, guided walks, plants, stalls and refreshments.

Entry is £3 per adult (children free) with all proceeds to Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust.
Dogs on a lead welcome. Park on Brading Downs Road to enter the woods by foot.

To find out more about the Red Squirrel Trust visit their Website.

Image: © Picture of Bluebells in Borthwood Copse kindly shared with us by tomp_iow

Saturday, 28th April, 2018 2:26pm

By

Filed under: Island-wide, What's On

1 Comment on "All welcome to Isle of Wight Red Squirrel Trust’s Bluebell Day"

bigjen

Is there anywhere with Bluebells that is accessible using a Mobility Scooter or Wheelchair please?

28, April 2018 4:09 pm
