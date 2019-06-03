Find out how you can help the Isle of Wight’s first military style pipe and drum band

For the last two years John Brodie has been teaching Islanders how to play the pipes and drums. The culmination of this hard work is the Isle of Wight Highland Pipes and Drums, the Island’s first and only Scottish bagpipe and drum band.

John told OnTheWight,

“As with all pipe bands, we model ourselves on the military style, playing traditional marches and tunes. “The band is still in its infancy having only started towards the end of last year, but already gaining in numbers we are hoping to attract people interested in learning to play the pipes or drums.”

Get involved

A fundraising page has been set up to build funds for uniforms and learning equipment.

John said,

“The band has a wealth of experienced players and is able to offer tuition to anyone who has an interest in the music or learning to play. We are aiming to use this summer season to build some funds in order to purchase a uniform and learning aids for those just starting out. “We have many learners within the band currently, being tutored by those who have been playing for some time and the progress and commitment shown so far has been incredible. “It is a very rewarding hobby but the pipes are an incredibly challenging instrument to play and a skill for life.”

If you’d like to book the band or find out more about joining, contact John Brodie via the band’s Facebook page.

Show your support

You can make a donation by visiting the Facebook Page.

Keep an ear out for the band playing throughout the summer at various Island events, the next one being Armed Forces Day in Newport on 22nd June.