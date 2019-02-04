Find out how you can support young people on World Cancer Day

Today (Monday 4th February) is World Cancer Day.

Diagnosis and treatment of cancer is daunting for people of any age, but for a young person it can feel like a ‘normal’ life is an impossible dream.

This challenge is faced by thousands of young people every year.

Helping to rebuild confidence

However, there is a charity based on the Isle of Wight – The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust – that gives young people in recovery from cancer the opportunity to take part in sailing trips to rebuild their confidence.

Support during recovery phase

The impact of cancer doesn’t suddenly stop when treatment is over. Cancer recovery is as much about what happens after treatment.

Dave Hobin Consultant Paediatric Oncologist and CLIC Sargent Social Worker Kate Ryan explain why the Trust’s support is vital during the recovery phase in this video.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national organisation, set up 14 years ago by internationally renowned yachtswoman Dame Ellen MacArthur, that gives young people in recovery from cancer the opportunity to take part in sailing trips to rebuild their confidence.

The Trust works with every young person Principal Treatment Centre in the UK and a growing number of Designated Units in the UK. It receives no government funding and relies entirely on voluntary donations to provide sailing trips free of charge to the young people.

Find out more about the Trust and how you can support them by visiting their Website.