Find out more about a career in mental health on the Isle of Wight

With the start of Mental Health Awareness Week (10th-16th May) and at a time when everyone is feeling the impact of the challenges over this past year, many people are reconsidering what role they play to support the wider community.

Mental Health Recruitment Event

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust are hosting a virtual Mental Health Recruitment Event on Thursday 13th May, 12.30pm to 3.30pm to enable anyone interested in a career in mental health to find out more about the day-to-day experience of those who work in different roles at the Trust and to get more information about current vacancies.

So, whether you are taking your first steps towards a rewarding career in mental health, or looking to move into a different role in mental health, or perhaps considering relocating to the sunny Isle of Wight, then this is an ideal chance to find out more about working for the Isle of Wight Trust within mental health services.

A wide range of opportunities

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s mental health services offer a wide range of opportunities, from community based roles to clinical roles in the hospital environment, within a supportive culture committed to ongoing professional development and in teams who are dedicated to delivering high quality care for local residents.

Stevens: A time of reflection

Lesley Stevens, Director of Community, Mental Health and Learning Disabilities said:

“Mental Health Awareness Week is an opportunity to help people to focus on achieving good mental health. During this past year, for almost everyone, life has had to change fundamentally. For some people, this has provided them with time to reflect on their role in life and to consider new opportunities. “If anyone is interested in joining the Trust’s mental health services to help provide support for those people who use our services, then I encourage you to join our virtual recruitment event and talk to members of our team about their experience of working in mental health on the Island.”

Visitors to this virtual ‘Mental Health Recruitment Event’ will be able to find out what it’s like to work on the acute mental health wards, with an introduction to members of the clinical teams and an opportunity to ask the recruitment team any questions they might have about any of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust’s current mental health vacancies.

Virtual Mental Health ‘Recruitment Open Afternoon’ Event will take place on:

Date: Thursday 13th May

Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm

How to join: To take part, please email [email protected] for joining details.

Marshall: No two days are ever the same

Deborah Marshall, Ward Sister, Seagrove Ward, Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“There is no doubt that this a challenging job and no two days are ever the same, the team on Seagrove Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) are passionate about providing intensive care in the least restrictive way and maintaining the safety and dignity of service users. We pride ourselves in providing person-centred care and a focus on the use of therapeutic activities to enhance recovery. What I truly value about my current role as a Ward Sister is that it allows me to act in supportive role to the team and to learn new skills in leadership, but still allows me the opportunity to keep my clinical skills up to date. This is a rewarding career path that I would highly recommend to anyone.”

