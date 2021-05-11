Find out more about being a foster parent at online event tonight (Tuesday)

Have you thought about the rewards of becoming a foster carer?

To mark this year’s Foster Care Fortnight (10th-23rd May), the Isle of Wight Council’s fostering team is asking people if they could help change a child’s life through fostering.

The Island needs people to become foster carers as more children continue to need care, especially teenagers and sibling groups such as brothers and sisters.

Online event

Islanders can find out all they need to know, including why foster care is so rewarding, by joining a live, online fostering event tonight (Tuesday 11th May) at 7.30pm.

The fostering team will be giving a short presentation for anyone considering becoming a foster carer and would like to know more about the role. They will also be on hand to answer people’s questions during a Q&A session. Join the Facebook event

Debbie Price, service manager for children in care, said,

“Fostering a child may not be permanent nor may it be an easy journey, but it can be extremely rewarding. No matter how long you are in their life, you can make a difference. “Your kindness and support can go a long way in making a positive impact at an early age. Children in care need families who are understanding of their past, committed in the present and empowering of their futures. “Our foster carers provide foundations for children to learn and grow without limits.”

Could you help look after local children?

Foster carers are needed from all walks of life to look after children of differing ages who have come into local authority care through no fault of their own.

Whatever your background, culture, religion, ethnicity, sexuality or relationship status, if you can recognise and empathise with that desperate need for security and nurturing — you could be the right person to be a great foster carer.

Debbie added,

“Fostering is a huge commitment but our carers say that ‘there is no greater reward than seeing a child succeed’. “Every child in care is different, we need individuals and families from all backgrounds to step forward and enquire into becoming a foster carer. You could be the best match for a looked after child.”

Being a foster carer is not easy and it takes a special kind of person to do it. However, if you are at all interested, or simply want to find out more, follow: @IsleofWightfostering, visit: www.iwight.com/fostering or call: (01983) 823160.

Image: Juliane Liebermann under CC BY 2.0