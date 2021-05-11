Community fridges help reduce food waste and provide support for your local community

The idea behind community fridges is to reduce food waste and help support those in the community in need

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Community Fridge from Hubbub YT video

Reading last week’s Community Action Isle of Wight’s newsletter, produced by Sandy Ciccognani, we see that Coop is supporting local groups who wish to set up a Community Fridge. 

The aim is to reduce food waste and provide support to the local community, including other things like cooking workshops and creating allotments.  

Find out more
For those interested there’s a Facebook group you can join.

To find out more about the idea behind Community Fridges see the Hubbub Website.

Free food for the community
There are several places on the Island where free food is available to collect for those in need, including Aspire Ryde, Newport Congregational Church, Free Food in Sandown and the Pop Up Soup Kitchen.

Tuesday, 11th May, 2021 4:09pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oqn

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*