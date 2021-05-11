Community fridges help reduce food waste and provide support for your local community

Reading last week’s Community Action Isle of Wight’s newsletter, produced by Sandy Ciccognani, we see that Coop is supporting local groups who wish to set up a Community Fridge.

The aim is to reduce food waste and provide support to the local community, including other things like cooking workshops and creating allotments.

Find out more

For those interested there’s a Facebook group you can join.

To find out more about the idea behind Community Fridges see the Hubbub Website.

Free food for the community

There are several places on the Island where free food is available to collect for those in need, including Aspire Ryde, Newport Congregational Church, Free Food in Sandown and the Pop Up Soup Kitchen.