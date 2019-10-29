‘On Your Doorstep’ event showcases community groups

Did you know that Ventnor Town Council (VTC), Southern Housing, POA Learning and Citizens Advice run a weekly advice surgery every Thursday in Ventnor?
The surgery takes place at St Margaret’s Hall in Lowtherville Road, Ventnor from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon.
‘On Your Doorstep’ event
On Thursday 7th November VTC are organising a multi-agency day at the centre and have invited local and Island -wide voluntary sector and community groups to showcase what they do.
All are welcome and VTC will be providing free tea and cake. Come along and see what’s available ‘On Your Doorstep’.
Who to expect
The take up from local and Island-wide agencies has been tremendous and so far, the following agencies have said that they will be attending –
- Community Navigator Service
- Ventnor Shed
- Baby Box Isle of Wight
- Upper Ventnor Community Association
- Alzheimer’s Café
- Age UK
- Mountbatten Outreach Project
- Community Action – Volunteer Bureau
- Good Grief Trust
- Wessex Cancer Trust
- Footprint Trust
- Working Towards Wellbeing
- Glanville’s Solicitors
- Veteran’s Outreach
- Rob Hill Foundation
- Action on Hearing Loss
As well as:
- Citizens Advice
- Southern Housing Group
- POA Learning
- Ventnor Town Council
