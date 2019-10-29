‘On Your Doorstep’ event showcases community groups

Did you know that Ventnor Town Council (VTC), Southern Housing, POA Learning and Citizens Advice run a weekly advice surgery every Thursday in Ventnor?

The surgery takes place at St Margaret’s Hall in Lowtherville Road, Ventnor from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon.

‘On Your Doorstep’ event

On Thursday 7th November VTC are organising a multi-agency day at the centre and have invited local and Island -wide voluntary sector and community groups to showcase what they do.

All are welcome and VTC will be providing free tea and cake. Come along and see what’s available ‘On Your Doorstep’.

Who to expect

The take up from local and Island-wide agencies has been tremendous and so far, the following agencies have said that they will be attending –

Community Navigator Service

Ventnor Shed

Baby Box Isle of Wight

Upper Ventnor Community Association

Alzheimer’s Café

Age UK

Mountbatten Outreach Project

Community Action – Volunteer Bureau

Good Grief Trust

Wessex Cancer Trust

Footprint Trust

Working Towards Wellbeing

Glanville’s Solicitors

Veteran’s Outreach

Rob Hill Foundation

Action on Hearing Loss

As well as:

Citizens Advice

Southern Housing Group

POA Learning

Ventnor Town Council

Image: bearpark under CC BY 2.0