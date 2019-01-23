Find out more about courses and apprentice opportunities at Isle of Wight College Open Day

The Isle of Wight College has a proven track record of excellent success rates so why not head to their latest Open Day to find out more about the courses and apprenticeships on offer and speak to tutors and career advisers.

Meet local engineering employers and find out what is needed to gain employment in their sectors at the Isle of Wight College Open Day on Saturday 26th January 2019.

Head to the Newport campus between 10am-2pm for apprenticeships and all courses (excluding Engineering).

CECAMM
The Centre of Excellence for Composites, Advanced Manufacturing and Marine (CECAMM) in Whippingham will open at the same time for all Engineering courses – mechanical, electrical, electronic, composites and marine.

At the CECAMM campus meet nine local engineering employers: GKN Aerospace Ltd, BAE Systems Ltd, MedTec Design, Gurit (UK) Ltd, IFPL, Innovative Physics Ltd, Neida Blue 62 Ltd, TracWare Ltd and MHI Vestas Offshore and find out about careers with them.

Superhero Fun Zone
At the Newport campus you can enjoy the superhero fun zone and experience Spiderman virtual reality and bystanders can view on 5m large screen; challenge your friends or family to play games on large screens; face painting and watch 3d design demonstrations.

Courses and apprenticeships
Come along and see the facilities and find out what it’s like to study a course or an apprenticeship with The Isle of Wight College.

If you don’t know what course to choose please ask to speak with a careers adviser.

Both Newport and Whippingham campuses will be open 10am – 2pm on Saturday 26th January. All ages are welcome.

More info
For more information visit the Isle of Wight College Website.

Isle of Wight College: Medina Way, Newport PO30 5TA

CECAMM: Whippingham Technology Park, Whippingham Road PO32 6FY

