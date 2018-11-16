Find out more about courses and apprentice opportunities at Isle of Wight College Open Day

Meet local engineering employers and find out what is needed to gain employment in their sectors at the Isle of Wight College Open Day on Saturday 24th November 2018.

Head to the Newport campus between 10am-2pm for apprenticeships and all courses (excluding Engineering).

The Centre of Excellence for Composites, Advanced Manufacturing and Marine (CECAMM) in Whippingham will open at the same time for all Engineering courses – mechanical, electrical, electronic, composites and marine.

Catering demonstrations

At the Newport campus the catering and hospitality department will be offering cake decorating demos, children’s biscuit decorating, and delicious ideas for using Boxing Day leftovers.

A special guest chef will be demonstrating vegan cookery and you’ll have the chance to sample foods for Christmastime.

Courses and apprenticeships

Come along and see the facilities and find out what it’s like to study a course or an apprenticeship with The Isle of Wight College.

If you don’t know what course to choose please ask to speak with a careers adviser.

Both venues will be open between 10am – 2pm. All ages welcome.

More info

For more information visit the Isle of Wight College Website.

Isle of Wight College: Medina Way, Newport PO30 5TA

CECAMM: Whippingham Technology Park, Whippingham Road PO32 6FY

Location map

View the location of this story.