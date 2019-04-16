Find out more about courses and opportunities at Isle of Wight College Open Evening

The Isle of Wight College has a national reputation for providing quality teaching and learning and has many first class facilities.

On Wednesday 1st May (4pm to 6.30pm) the College will be holding an open evening where you’ll be able to find out more about what they have to offer.

Results speak for themselves

The Isle of Wight College has a proven track record of excellent success rates, The College provides excellent ‘value added’ for all college learners – this means learners achieved much higher passes than would be expected given the GCSE grades they started with.

Lots to see and do

There’s plenty to see and do at the Isle of Wight College open evening. Here are a few suggestions for you:

Make your way to main reception where you will be greeted by staff at the main entrance and directed to information points.

See the campus and the many first class facilities.

Join in some of the activities on offer.

Talk to tutors at the individual subject desks. You are free to walk around and check out all subjects that you are interested in. Course tutors will be available so you can have a chat and ask any questions about the specific courses.

Enjoy some light refreshments in the College Restaurant.

Ask student services advisers all of your questions, such as whether you might be eligible for financial support, a bus pass or help with child care costs.

Ready to apply? You will be able to apply online and staff available to assist you in applying or you can take an application form away with you and apply when you are ready.

The College’s standard for ‘Value added’ is among the best in Britain.

Get expert career advice

There are lots of choices you have to make when deciding to go to college and that the list of options available after school can sometimes be confusing.

In response to the local authority’s withdrawal of advice and guidance services to young people in full-time education, The College has ensured its students continue to get the best possible support by appointing Catherine Jackson, a highly qualified careers advisor.

Catherine is recognised by the Institute of Careers Guidance as an advanced practitioner and is a member of the Careers Professional Alliance. She will be happy to advise any College student or prospective student and operates an appointment system as well as drop-in sessions.

What are you waiting for?

Visit the College on Wednesday 1st May (4pm to 6.30pm) to discuss the opportunities open to you and find out what college life is really like.

Do take a look at the range of courses on offer via The College Website prior to going along.

The College offers ample free-parking on campus and good local transport connections are available. Family and friends welcome.

More info

For more information visit the Isle of Wight College Website.

Isle of Wight College: Medina Way, Newport PO30 5TAC

