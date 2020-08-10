Find out more about footcare at Isle of Wight Diabetes Group Zoom meeting

The Isle of Wight Diabetes Group is hosting the Deputy Head of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust Podiatry Services, Stephen Taylor, at our very first public Zoom Meeting Event, taking place on 19th August, 12.30pm to 1pm.

Diabetes increases the risk of developing problems with your feet, some of which can be serious and even lead to amputation. We are pleased to say that risks such as these can be avoided.

Sharing expert knowledge on footcare

Deputy Head of Podiatry services on the Island, Stephen Taylor, will share his expert knowledge on footcare.

The Zoom meeting event will give people with diabetes or those who care about someone living with diabetes the chance to find out more about podiatry services on the Island and any changes to how these services are delivered during the pandemic.

There will be advice on how to ensure the future health of your feet.

Answering your questions

Ian Bast, Chairman of Diabetes Group Isle of Wight, said,

“We are delighted to welcome back Stephen Taylor from the Isle of Wight NHS Trust podiatry services. “He will be sharing information about how the service is working during this pandemic and answering some of your questions about specific concerns you might have regards diabetes and footcare.”

Find out more

Anyone who wants to join this event can email [email protected] and if anyone who is interested in attending, has a specific question about annual diabetes foot checks, to please submit any questions by email by 17th August.

Lookout for future Zoom events on our Website and on Facebook ‘Diabetes Group IOW‘.

News shared by Cheryl on behalf of Diabetes Group Isle of Wight. Ed