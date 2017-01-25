Find out more about how to Become an Independent Councillor this weekend

An information event is being held in Newport on Saturday 28th January 2017 (1pm) for anyone on the Isle of Wight looking to stand as an Independent Councillor in the May 2017 local elections.

Independent Councillors are not members of a National political party, but instead, focus on the issues most important to Island residents.

Making a positive difference

In the last four years Independents have been making a difference at County Hall, free from a national party or whip, improving educational standards, protecting the services dearest to Islanders and protecting vulnerable people from the National austerity agenda.

What to expect

The event being organised by The Island Independents is to give anyone considering standing as an Independent candidate the chance to come forward and meet existing Councillors and to get advice and help with running their campaign.

The event will see a number of local councillors address prospective candidates and explain how to become an Independent Councillor and what the role entails.

Making a difference

Debbie Andre, a campaigner and Mum from Sandown, who intends to stand for election in May said,

“I want to make a real difference to Sandown and the Island as a whole and I feel that it’s only by putting myself forward for election as a Councillor, with a group of like-minded people, that I’ll be able to work successfully to find solutions to the issues that we all face in our daily lives. “Being elected as a councillor will provide me with the platform that I need to be effective. Being free from national politics will allow me to represent my residents in the best possible way, standing up for their best interests on each specific issue. “I will really be able to help people at grass roots level where it matters. I have been attending meetings at County Hall for some time now and have seen how national party politics get in the way of progress. “This has only strengthened my resolve to stand and be counted for the good of my fellow residents.”

Register to take part

To find out more and to register for this event, contact independentisland@email.com

You can also find out more about what being a councillor is like from the Be a Councillor Website.

Image: thenewinstitute under CC BY 2.0