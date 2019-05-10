Find out more about Isle of Wight Scouts at their free Open Day

Malcolm shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Over 1,200 Young People and 400 Adults on the Isle of Wight are Scouts. What do we do that makes people want to join Scouts?

Come along to our Open Day at our Corf Campsite on Saturday 18th May and find out for yourself.

Range of free activities

We will be putting on a range of activities so that YOU can come and try out the Scouting adventure and fun for yourself! Kayaking, Archery, Shooting and a whole host of other Scouting activities will be there for you to try – FREE!

Kayaking will only be available in the morning, due to tide times – and bring a change of clothes and a towel!

23 Scout Groups to choose from

If you enjoy the experience and would like more, we’ve got 23 Scout Groups across the Island: most have Beaver, Cub and Scout Sections that cater for 6 to 15-year olds.

Self-contained Explorer and Network Scout units allow young people to continue their Scouting Adventure from 15 to 25. Many of them work for Queens Scout and Duke of Edinburgh awards!

Seeking Leaders too

We’ve got space for more Scouts, but we always need more adults to help us to deliver our amazing program of activities. As a Leader, you’ll be given full training on all aspects of Scouting, culminating in a management award, our Wood Badge, which is recognised by many employers.

We also need helpers, either as Uniformed Active Support or as Occasional helpers at group or County level. Whatever time you can spare us, we’ll find a suitable position for you and your availability.

If gardening is your forte, the team meets every Monday (8:30 – 13:00), Wednesday (8:30 – 14:00) and once a month on Sundays.

Where and when

If that’s all too much fun for you, why not just take the once a year chance to see around Corf Campsite (Postcode PO30 4NT) and a get a different view of Newtown Creek, from the shoreline or from our Bird Hide…… and have a cup of tea and a chat with our campsite support team!

Whatever you want to get out of Scouting you’ll be just the same as the 40 million Scouts worldwide – Unique.

Start your Unique Scouting Journey at Corf Open Day on Saturday 18th May from 10:00 to 15:00.

There’s a small charge of £3 per car for admission to open day.

We’d love to see you there!

Find out more at www.isleofwightscouts.org.uk.