Find out more about Letterpress Design’s work at Open Studios 2019

At this year’s Open Studios there’s a chance to see something a little different.

Letterpress Design is a fully functioning Letterpress Studio which moved to the Isle of Wight in 2017.

Printing letterpress for 25 years in Essex, the move has enabled Lisa Paice and Ross Jones to finally start printing for themselves, as well as continuing to print for everyone else.

They concentrate in producing largely letterpress, but also have the capability to foil, die-cut and crease and thermograph work, alongside other traditional techniques.

See the presses and watch demos

During two weekends of the Open Studios, the doors of the Letterpress Design Press Room will be open so that they can show the different presses that they use to produce both their own printmaking and commercial letterpress work.

There will be demonstrations of some of the presses over the weekends as well as limited edition prints both for view and for sale as well other letterpress ephemera.

Where and when

The studio will be open Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th July, as well as Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st July.

You can find Letterpress Design at Hemmington, New Road, Wootton Bridge

Find out more by visiting Letterpress Design’s Website.

