Find out more about Letterpress Design’s work at Open Studios 2019

There will be demonstrations of some of the presses over both weekends, as well as limited edition prints, both for view and for sale, as well other letterpress ephemera.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Letterpress wood blocks

At this year’s Open Studios there’s a chance to see something a little different.

Letterpress Design is a fully functioning Letterpress Studio which moved to the Isle of Wight in 2017.

Printing letterpress for 25 years in Essex, the move has enabled Lisa Paice and Ross Jones to finally start printing for themselves, as well as continuing to print for everyone else.

Example of work

They concentrate in producing largely letterpress, but also have the capability to foil, die-cut and crease and thermograph work, alongside other traditional techniques.

See the presses and watch demos
During two weekends of the Open Studios, the doors of the Letterpress Design Press Room will be open so that they can show the different presses that they use to produce both their own printmaking and commercial letterpress work.

The presses

There will be demonstrations of some of the presses over the weekends as well as limited edition prints both for view and for sale as well other letterpress ephemera.

Where and when
The studio will be open Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th July, as well as Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st July.

You can find Letterpress Design at Hemmington, New Road, Wootton Bridge

Find out more by visiting Letterpress Design’s Website.

Artists: If you have an Open Studios event that you would like to tell OnTheWight readers about, pop over to our quick and easy to use form to place your order.

Our thanks to Lisa Paice for sponsoring for this feature. She and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Sponsored feature

Thursday, 4th July, 2019 1:00pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n2D

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Art, Sponsored Feature, What's On, Wootton

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*