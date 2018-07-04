Find out how to take part in Relay for Life challenge at info event

Dawn shares detail of this upcoming information event about Cancer Research UK’s Relay for Life event on the Isle of Wight in September. Ed

Next Wednesday evening (11 July) the Cancer Research UK Relay for Life Isle of Wight team will be hosting an information evening and recruiting new teams to raise awareness about the fantastic free community event taking place later this year (at Smallbrook Stadium 15/16 September).

All are invited to unite in the fight to beat cancer sooner by going along to the information event next week to see what Relay for Life is all about, and how you can become part of one of the most rewarding challenges to date.

What to expect

There’ll be an opportunity to register your team or join another team and receive your relay t-shirt (at a later date once signed).

Cancer survivors can register to be guests of honour for the September event where they are invited to take part in the opening lap of honour, then on to the free survivor’s VIP lunch.

Candle of Hope

Candle of Hope bags can be decorated and messages written to loved ones, lit with tea light candles and placed on the side of the track as dusk falls.

The whole stadium comes to a standstill to take a moment to remember those we have lost and those who are still fighting.

There’ll be an opportunity to purchase Candle of Hope bags next week.

Expert shares knowledge

Dr Lyndsay Smith will give a short talk about the continuing fight to find a cure for cancer and how the monies raised help to provide much-needed research.

All monies raised will go to Southampton General and Oncology Unit, where Islanders are treated.

Where and when

The information and sign-up evening is free and everyone is welcome to attend, so please join us with your family and friends.

It takes place on Wednesday 11th July at 6pm (doors from 5pm) at Newclose County Cricket Ground, Blackwater Rd, Newport, Isle of Wight PO30 3BE.

There is free car parking and the cricket ground is on the main bus route. Refreshments will be available on the night.

What is Relay for Life?

For a flavour of what to expect, this video produced by Cancer Research UK



