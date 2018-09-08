Find out more about ‘Artists of Montmarte’ at first in season of art lectures

Next month (October) the The Arts Society Isle of Wight At Quay Arts (formerly the Vectis Decorative and Fine Arts Society) begin their 2018-19 season of art lectures on the Island.

The first lecture of the season (18th October) welcomes Douglas Skeggs for his lecture titled, “The artists of Montmarte – The Pilgrims of Babylon”

There is no more evocative of Bohemian life than Montmartre. The garden cafes, dancehalls, caberats and studios of Montmartre became the inspiration to some of France’s greatest artists.

Where and when

The lectures at Quay Arts Centre, Newport begin at 8pm (running until 9.15pm), but the cafe is open from 6.30pm if anyone wants to take advantage of a meal or drinks before the lecture.

The cost to visitors is £8.

Find out more about The Arts Society Isle of Wight At Quay Arts, by visiting the Website.

Our thanks to The Arts Society Isle of Wight At Quay Arts for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Image: gadl under CC BY 2.0

Image: repolco under CC BY 2.0