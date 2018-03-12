Graham Drudge from People Matter IW shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

As a part of our 110th Anniversary celebrations the 1st Newport Scout Group (The Old Guard) are pleased to present an illustrated talk on ‘The Dawn of the Scout Movement’ by Colin Walker.

Colin is recognised as the leading Scout historian in Britain. His talk will incorporate details and information from his latest book, ‘The Dawn of the Scout Movement’, along with recently discovered photographic images of the 1st Newport. These photos stem from the earliest days of Scouting and many of these pictures will not have been seen publicly for well over 50 years.

Where and when

The talk will take place at 6.30pm on Saturday 24th March and will be held at the 1st Newport Scout HQ (The Wendes Hall), Woodbine Close, Off St John’s Road, Newport.

There will be a licensed bar, 1st Newport and Scouting memorabilia will be on sale and the Group Museum will be open along with photo albums and items on display from the Group Archive.

Anyone with an interest in Scouting, and its history, is welcome. Free parking is available and there will be a £2.50 entrance fee on the door.

Contact can be made with the Group on 110th@1stnewportscouts.org.uk

Image: 1st Newport Scout Group on the Newport Chimes album cover