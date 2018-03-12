The Ocean Brothers complete their mammoth 3,000 mile Atlantic rowing challenge

On Sunday night the Ocean Brothers, Greg Bailey and Jude Massey, completed their mammoth challenge of rowing over 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

The Isle of Wight-born step-brothers took on the challenge in memory Peter Massey (Jude’s father and Greg’s step-father).

Over 3,000 miles

They set off from Gran Canaria on 18th January 2018 and rowed day and night, each swapping for one hour shifts and arrived in Barbados on Sunday night.

Relying totally on solar panels to power a water maker, which enabled them to have enough clean water to drink and rehydrate their freeze-dried meals, the lads decided to cross the second largest ocean in the world after their father, Peter, lost a 16 year battle with skin cancer in August 2015 when Jude was just 16.

According to the their Website, the Ocean Brothers have raised over £82,000 towards their £100,000 target to vital funds for skin cancer research.

It’s not too late to make a donation.

Congratulations guys, what an amazing effort you made to raise awareness and much needed funds for this vital research.