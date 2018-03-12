Leslies Motors loan Toyota Prius Hybrid to Isle of Wight council

Richard Winter from Leslies Motors shares news of a new partnership with the Isle of Wight council. Ed

Leslies Motors have sponsored the Isle of Wight Council with a brand-new hybrid car.

Graham Vanassche, Leslies Motors Managing Director, said,

“Electric power is the future of motoring, and Leslies Motors has the largest range of hybrid and electric vehicles on the Island. “We’re providing the council with a car of the future, to help the council to get a better idea of how to plan for the future. Meanwhile, the sponsorship will help save the council funds spent on fuel, and it’s environmentally friendly.”

Can run solely on electric power

Richard Winter, Local Business Specialist at Leslies Motors, explained;

“The new ultra efficient Toyota Prius Plug-in has an economy figure of 283 miles per gallon, and if needed, it can run solely on electric power. “It intelligently swaps between petrol, electric, but often uses both to achieve the incredible economy.”

Combination engine

The Prius is driven like a normal automatic car. It combines a petrol engine and electric motor, and swaps between the two automatically for ultra-efficient motoring.

The battery to power the electric motor can be charged by simply driving the car, and when parked it can be plugged into the council’s new plug-in charge bays to maintain a full charge.

Three plug-in parking bays

The Isle of Wight Council has installed three double plug-in parking bays for pool cars at County Hall, charging plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles to improve its carbon footprint and to off-set the environmental impact of the council’s fleet of vehicles.

The sponsored Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid will be the first to use the new bays in regular operation.

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, commented,

“This is a great initiative, and we appreciate Leslies Motors working with us, putting a plug-in hybrid electric car out on the road. We think it will be the future for the Island.”

Under two hours to charge

The Prius can be fully charged in under two hours, but also has solar panels on the roof and regenerates power while driving.

In the unlikely event that the Toyota runs out of power or fuel, it can run on the other.

