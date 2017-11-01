Find out more about the ‘NHS selloff’ at free screening

Christine shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

NHS services across the country are in jeopardy and the Isle of Wight will not be immune from the consequences of a deliberate, long-term plan by government ministers and advisors to SELL OFF our beloved NHS to the private sector.

This film gives a fascinating and worrying insight into the current situation from the perspective of doctors, nurses and senior health care professionals. The government’s Sustainability and Transformation Plans (STPs) are the latest attempt to cut, close and privatise our services.

Our NHS was 69 years old this year. After watching this film you will wonder whether she will reach her 70th birthday.

Where and when

The screening takes place at Quay Arts on Thursday 16th November at 7pm.

It is free to attend, but you need to register for tickets – which you can do on EventBrite.

Location map

View the location of this story.