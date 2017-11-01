Find out more about the ‘NHS selloff’ at free screening

Find out more about the impact the Sustainability and Transformation Plan could have on NHS services on the Isle of Wight. Tickets are free but you need to book in advance to secure your seat.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

nhs sell off tickets

Christine shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

NHS services across the country are in jeopardy and the Isle of Wight will not be immune from the consequences of a deliberate, long-term plan by government ministers and advisors to SELL OFF our beloved NHS to the private sector.

This film gives a fascinating and worrying insight into the current situation from the perspective of doctors, nurses and senior health care professionals. The government’s Sustainability and Transformation Plans (STPs) are the latest attempt to cut, close and privatise our services.

Our NHS was 69 years old this year. After watching this film you will wonder whether she will reach her 70th birthday.

Where and when
The screening takes place at Quay Arts on Thursday 16th November at 7pm.

It is free to attend, but you need to register for tickets – which you can do on EventBrite.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 1st November, 2017 3:52pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fLT

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*