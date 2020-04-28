Find out more about what HTP Apprenticeship College can offer at their first Virtual Open Day

HTP Apprenticeship College are hosting a virtual open day for all 16-18 school leavers on Tuesday 5th May 2020 from 10am.

Hosted on Facebook and Zoom, prospective learners and their families can learn more about the wide range of full-time courses on offer at their Riverbank campus, as well as hearing about some of the new programmes for September 2020, including Travel and Tourism and Public Services and a new Pre-apprenticeship scheme.

Course Tutors will be sharing information about the courses available, along with stories from previous learners who have started their journey with HTP.

Register for Open Day

To register to attend, simply ‘Like’ HTP Apprenticeship College on Facebook and sign-up to attend the events.

Unconditional entry offer

HTP has also announced that they are now offering all 16-18-year olds an unconditional entry offer for full-time courses in September.

Rachael Randall, Chief Executive and Principal says,

“We know that this time of year is normally stressful for different reasons – so we want to do everything we can do help young people right across the Island to build a career they’ll be proud of. “We’ve a wide range of courses on offer and we’d love you to join us online to find out more.”

