Find out what it means to be an Independent Councillor

This interactive event taking place at the end of the month features guest speaker, Marianne Overton MBE, Leader of Independent Group LGA and also Leader of Independent Network nationally. Find out more about how to become a councillor and help make a difference.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Marianne Overton

At a time when some residents are unhappy with the way they are being represented at town and parish or Isle of Wight council level, later this month there’ll be an opportunity to find out more about becoming an Independent councillor.

Become a councillor
Hosted by the Island Independent Network, this event being held at the Riverside Centre on 28th September will ask the following questions:

  • What issues matter to you?
  • What are the local issues in your area?
  • What are people around you bothered about?
  • What would you do about them?

Guest speaker
Marianne Overton MBE (pictured), Leader of the Independent Group LGA and also Leader of the Independent Network nationally, will be taking part as a guest speaker.

Read more about Marianne’s extensive involvement in local government, for which she was awarded and MBE in 2014.

What it is to be Independent
The meeting plans to be interactive and organisers will also be talking about what it is to be Independent and how to become a councillor, either at Town and Parish or Isle of Wight council level.

“The Isle of Wight needs more Independents to speak up for local people: there is strength in numbers, so join the network!”

Where and when
The event takes place at the Riverside Centre, Newport Quay on Friday 28th September between 7pm and 9pm.

There’ll be a welcome drink and light refreshments provided, as well as an opportunity to network with others.

Our thanks to Island Independent Network for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Image: © The Lincolnite

Sponsored feature

Thursday, 6th September, 2018 6:51pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lsC

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Sponsored Feature

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Comments are closed.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*